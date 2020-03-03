Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging, Cleveland Council of Independent Schools and University School will hold their “The Balancing Act of Aging: A Free Panel Discussion” panel from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at University School, 20701 Brantley Road in Shaker Heights.
Featured topics include the medical perspective of successful aging, navigating your parent’s aging, planning for successful aging and aging successfully in place. Panelists are Ardeshir Hashmi of CCF; Lisa Weitzman of Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging; Laurie Steiner of Solomon, Steiner & Peck; and Sonya Edwards of ESOP.
To register, visit us.edu/aging.
The Cleveland Jewish News is a sponsor of this event.