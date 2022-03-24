The Cleveland Orchestra removed its face mask requirements for concerts and events at Severance Music Center in Cleveland March 18, according to a news release.
The change in protocol follows the latest Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines which designated Cuyahoga County as a “low community spread” area. The orchestra previously changed its COVID-19 protocols March 10 to no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend events.
