Severance Hall Cleveland Orchestra
Wikimedia Commons / Erik Drost

The Cleveland Orchestra removed its face mask requirements for concerts and events at Severance Music Center in Cleveland March 18, according to a news release.

The change in protocol follows the latest Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines which designated Cuyahoga County as a “low community spread” area. The orchestra previously changed its COVID-19 protocols March 10 to no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend events.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3N6g1Bi.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments