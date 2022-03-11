The film, “The Crossing,” which was voted audience favorite at the 2021 Cleveland Jewish FilmFest, will be shown from 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 13 at the Mandel JCC’s Stonehill Auditorium at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.
“The Crossing” is the story of a 10-year-old, Gerda, and her brother, Otto, whose parents are in the Norwegian resistance movement during World War II. One day in 1942, Gerda and Otto’s parents are arrested, leaving the siblings on their own. Gerda and Otto discover two Jewish children hidden in their basement. It is now up to them to help the children reunite with their parents. The film is in Norwegian with English subtitles and runs 90 minutes.
The event is free, and appropriate for ages 10 and up.
This is the inaugural year of the annual Jack and Minda Jaffe Audience Award. Dr. Jack Jaffe of Beachwood endowed the audience award to provide Greater Cleveland film enthusiasts and families free access to the FilmFest’s most popular film.
To register, visit mandeljcc.org/filmfest.
Questions can be sent to ideas@mandeljcc.org or called in to 216-831-0700, ext. 1378.