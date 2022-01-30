The Great Big Home + Garden Show will return Feb. 4 and run through Feb. 13 at the I-X Center at 1 I-X Center Drive in Cleveland.
The show will feature more than 400 exhibits for homeowners looking to find ideas from hundreds of experts in kitchen and bath, landscaping, decor, flooring and more.
Home improvement and landscaping experts to appear throughout the show include Ty Pennington from TLC’s “Trading Spaces” and ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” will appear.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit greatbighomeandgarden.com/information.