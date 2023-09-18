The Kindland Summit will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at Cleveland State University at 2121 Euclid Ave. in downtown Cleveland.
The event will bring together Cleveland leaders to examine key elements of community culture through the lens of kindness. There will be a presentation and discussions from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with optional networking from 2 to 3.
Attendees can bring a donation on the day of for Lift Up Vikes!, CSU’s resource center and food pantry.
To register, visit viafdn.org/kindlandsummitcsu.