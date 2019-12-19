Cuyahoga County recently launched The Lab @ Cuyahoga County, a new program run by the Office of Innovation & Performance.
The Lab @ Cuyahoga County connects local entrepreneurs and businesses with public sector partners to test new ideas, products or services in a real-world environment for 12 to 16 weeks.
“Cuyahoga County is a government leader in innovation and entrepreneurship,” County Executive Armond Budish said in a news release. “I’m excited that this program will further a culture of innovation within public sector organizations and provide the support needed to empower local companies to grow.”
The Lab @ Cuyahoga County will offer two tracks to entrepreneurs and businesses based on varying needs and stages of development. The product ideation track will support those in the formation stage who need additional information to develop a product or service. The public sector partner will provide access to subject matter experts who will help answer questions and lay the foundation for product development.
Joining Cuyahoga County in The Lab are Cleveland Metroparks, the Cuyahoga County Public Library and the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency.
Applications for The Lab will open Jan. 6, 2020, and will close at noon Feb. 7.