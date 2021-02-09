The Macaron Team Room & Bakery is hosting its grand opening celebration Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 at Eton Chagrin Boulevard at 28601 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere.
With an official opening Feb. 12, customers can experience a new menu roll-out and have access to exclusive Feb. 14 treat boxes, heart-shaped macarons, cream puffs and keto desserts. Guests can also enjoy special appearances from Cinderella from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days.
The tea room will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the bakery will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside and to-go service are also available.
For more information or to make a reservation, visit themacarontearoom.com.
The Macaron Tea Room & Bakery also has a location at 203 E. Royalton Road, Suite 114, in Broadview Heights.