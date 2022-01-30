The Music Box Supper Club in Cleveland has announced the return of its “Cleveland Stories Dinner Party” to take place every Thursday from January through May.
The “Cleveland Stories Dinner Party” brings to life stories about Cleveland’s past from sports and rock ‘n’ roll, to Millionaire’s Row.
Each week will feature a custom full three-course meal for $20 that ties in with the night’s story. The weekly series is free to attend, but reservations for dinner are encouraged. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with storytelling starting at 7.
The Winter-Spring 2022 Cleveland Stories schedule is as follows.
Feb. 3: “Moses Cleaveland: Who Was This Guy?” by John Grabowski
Feb. 10: “Jane Scott: One of the Greatest Rock Critics of All Time” by Michael Norman, John Soeder and Janet Macoska
Feb. 17: “Vintage Browns and Other Great Stories” by Terry Pluto
Feb. 24: “From Captain Penny to Superhost” by Mike Olszewski and Dan O’Shannon
March 3: “Cleveland: Always on the Wrong Side of History” by Kelly Falcone-Hall
March 17: “To Kill the Irishman, Danny Greene” by Rick Porrello
March 29: “Cleveland Guardians Outlook” by Bobby DiBiasio
March 31: “The History of Baseball in CLE” by Bob Zimmer and Joe Gazzo
April 7: “Great Lakes Shipwrecks” by Chris Gillcrist
April 21: “The Trial of Sam Sheppard” by Jack DeSario
April 28: “WMMS: How The Buzzard Took Over The World” by John Gorman, Ed “Flash” Ferenc and guests
May 5: “CLE’s Internationally Famous Graphic Novelist” by Derf Backderf
May 12: “Strange and Tragic Events in Ohio” by Neil Zurcher
To make a dinner reservation, visit musicboxcle.com/reservations.