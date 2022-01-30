Music Box Supper Club.jpg
Music Box Supper Club

The Music Box Supper Club in Cleveland has announced the return of its “Cleveland Stories Dinner Party” to take place every Thursday from January through May.

The “Cleveland Stories Dinner Party” brings to life stories about Cleveland’s past from sports and rock ‘n’ roll, to Millionaire’s Row.

Each week will feature a custom full three-course meal for $20 that ties in with the night’s story. The weekly series is free to attend, but reservations for dinner are encouraged. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with storytelling starting at 7.

The Winter-Spring 2022 Cleveland Stories schedule is as follows.

Feb. 3: “Moses Cleaveland: Who Was This Guy?” by John Grabowski

Feb. 10: “Jane Scott: One of the Greatest Rock Critics of All Time” by Michael Norman, John Soeder and Janet Macoska

Feb. 17: “Vintage Browns and Other Great Stories” by Terry Pluto

Feb. 24: “From Captain Penny to Superhost” by Mike Olszewski and Dan O’Shannon

March 3: “Cleveland: Always on the Wrong Side of History” by Kelly Falcone-Hall

March 17: “To Kill the Irishman, Danny Greene” by Rick Porrello

March 29: “Cleveland Guardians Outlook” by Bobby DiBiasio

March 31: “The History of Baseball in CLE” by Bob Zimmer and Joe Gazzo

April 7: “Great Lakes Shipwrecks” by Chris Gillcrist

April 21: “The Trial of Sam Sheppard” by Jack DeSario

April 28: “WMMS: How The Buzzard Took Over The World” by John Gorman, Ed “Flash” Ferenc and guests

May 5: “CLE’s Internationally Famous Graphic Novelist” by Derf Backderf

May 12: “Strange and Tragic Events in Ohio” by Neil Zurcher

To make a dinner reservation, visit musicboxcle.com/reservations.

