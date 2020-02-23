The Ohio Rare Disease Day Summit for patients, families, caregivers, medical professionals, researchers and industry representatives will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at Harrington Discovery Institute, 11407 Euclid Ave., 2nd Floor, in Cleveland. Registration opens at 9.
The Ohio Rare Action Network, an affiliate of the National Organization of Rare Disorders, and the Connor B. Judge Foundation are bringing the summit and partnering with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, Case Western Reserve University, MetroHealth and Cleveland Clinic.
The event is free. To register, visit bit.ly/37kxrFb.