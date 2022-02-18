The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood announces several upcoming events.
A film screening of “Shared Legacies” will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Feb. 20 at The Temple at 26000 Shaker Blvd. Directed by Shari Rogers, this film lifts up the crucial historical lessons of Black-Jewish cooperation around a common cause in the turbulent civil rights era as Jewish leaders backed the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s efforts and the fraying of the relationship in recent years. The Temple presents this film in partnership with the Rekindle Fellowship, a local organization creating meaningful social change by bringing leaders from the Black and Jewish communities together for dialogue. To register, visit bit.ly/templesharedlegacies.
A harp concert featuring Juan Riveros will be live streamed from the Maltz Performing Arts Center Performing Arts Series from 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 22, presented by The Temple Chai Lifers. To view the program, visit case.edu/maltzcenter/live-stream.
The Temple Women’s Association is partnering with the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland for a presentation called “Love Today” on Zoom. Gulnar Feerasta, director of programs at the center, and John Licatatiso, training coordinator at the center, will present a session about gender pronouns, terminology and allyship. Allyship is the practice of emphasizing social justice, inclusion and human rights by members of an in-group, to advance the interests of an oppressed or marginalized outgroup. To register for this event, visit ttti.org.
Cantors Matthew Austerklein with Cantor Kathy Sebo will present “The Secular Sulver: Popular and Art Songs of the First Modern Cantor,” from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at The Temple.