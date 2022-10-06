The Yard at StoneWater at One Club Drive in Highland Heights will celebrate its closing night with The Yard Family Festival from 5 to 11 p.m. Oct. 7. The evening is for adults and children, and will include food, music, activities and more.
“The Yard is synonymous with fun food, great music and memorable evenings with the entire family, including the dog,” general manager Whitney Neidus said in a news release. “The Yard Family Festival is the perfect way to conclude our season, and celebrate with family and friends.”
Children’s activities include miniature golf with a Halloween theme, including six holes available until dark, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, a fall children’s scavenger hunt and mini-pumpkin decorating from 5 to 7 p.m. or until supplies last. Pumpkins are $5. Local pumpkin carver Mike Pickett of Custom Pumpkins & Designs will be the special vendor.
Live music will feature Elmer Gunz from 6 to 10 p.m.