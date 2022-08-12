To honor the memory of Olivia Newton-John, Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights and Chagrin Cinemas in Bainbridge Township will host showings of “Grease” at 1 and 7 p.m. Aug. 13 and 7 p.m. Aug. 17. Newton-John died Aug. 9 at age 73.
The film’s only Oscar nomination was the ballad, “Hopelessly Devoted to You” for best song, sung by the late actress. The soundtrack also had two number one hits, both sung by Newton-John and her co-star, John Travolta. Grease became one of the highest grossing movie-musicals ever.
Cedar-Lee Theatre is at 2163 Lee Road and Chagrin Cinemas is at 8200 E. Washington St.