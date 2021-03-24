The 45th Cleveland International Film Festival announced its program lineup.
The festival, called CIFF45 Streams, will take place entirely online from April 7 to April 20 at clevelandfilm.org. The festival will showcase 116 feature films and 182 short films, 46% of which are made by women filmmakers.
Most films will be accessible nationwide and on demand on a first come, first served basis through the end of the festival. In addition to the films being offered, CIFF45 Streams will also include filmmaker conversations, question-and-answer sessions, audience voting, filmmaker awards, the annual Challenge Match, podcast episodes and merchandise, as well as audience engagement activities and events.
Tickets for CIFF members are $8 and $10 for nonmembers. Opening night will be $20 for CIFF members and $25 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased at clevelandfilm.org.