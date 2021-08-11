A tiki party and a Polynesian-inspired dinner will be held at The Yard, StoneWater’s newest outdoor summer bar, Aug. 14.
The party will be from 6 to 11 p.m. and live music will be from 7 to 10 at StoneWater, One Club Drive in Highland Heights. In case of inclement weather, the event will be in the venue and on the outside covered patio. The price is $38 per person and includes passed appetizers, station dinner and dessert. A cash bar will be available.
Reservations are required. To make a reservation, contact General Manager Whitney Neidus at 440-461-4654, ext. 232, or wneidus@stonewatergolf.com.