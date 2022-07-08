The Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo will hold its eighth annual Jewish Film Festival on July 11, July 18 and July 25 at Lourdes University Franciscan Theatre at 6832 Convent Blvd. in Sylvania.
The festival will feature four films: “The Automat,” “the Gefilte Film,” “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” and “Greener Pastures.”
Tickets are $10 per film, or $25 for all three dates. Snacks and beverages are included in the ticket price.
To purchase tickets, call 419-724-0351, email sherry@jewishtoledo.org or visit bit.ly/3AtpOgX.
For more information, contact Hallie Freed at 419-724-0362 or hallie@jewishtoledo.org or visit bit.ly/3P4C9fu.