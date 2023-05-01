The capital, construction and facilities department at Cuyahoga Community College is seeking public input for the college’s 10-Year Integrated Facilities Plan.
Cuyahoga County residents can take the survey to help the college build a road map for improving the use of its campuses. Responses to the anonymous survey help Tri-C create a plan that reflects the community’s needs and values.
The survey can be found at bit.ly/40ulEP9. The deadline to complete it is May 5.
For more information, contact Cindy Leitson at 216-987-3510 or cynthia.leitson@tri-c.edu.