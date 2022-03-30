Cuyahoga Community College will culminate Women’s History Month with a free virtual summit, “Daring to Reinvent Ourselves with Passion, Perseverance and Purpose,” from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 1.
The opening address will be delivered by Rachel-Yvonne Talton, CEO of Synergy International Limited Inc. and chief transformation officer of Flourish Leadership.
Conference sessions will address topics such as balancing priorities, women trailblazers, building a healthy lifestyle and financial stability. Presenters comprise a dozen Northeast Ohio female executives. A virtual networking hour will conclude the event.
The summit is part of Tri-C’s Advancing Women in Equity and Inclusion Initiative, which is intended to provide information, services, programming and training to address matters of concern to women.
Registration is required to attend the event. Links to the online sessions will be emailed to registrants the week of the event.
To register, visit tri-c.edu/WomensSummit.