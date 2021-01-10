Cuyahoga Community College will host Super Saturday enrollment events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 16 and Jan. 30 to help students register for spring classes and apply for financial aid.
The sessions will offer opportunities to meet with academic counselors and visit enrollment and financial aid offices to solidify a class schedule for spring semester.
Participating locations include: Eastern campus, 4250 Richmond Road in Highland Hills; Metropolitan campus, 2900 Community College Ave. in Cleveland; Western campus, 11000 Pleasant Valley Road in Parma; Westshore campus, 31001 Clemens Road in Westlake; and Brunswick University Center, 3605 Center Road in Brunswick.
For more information, or to register, visit tri-c.edu/supersaturday or call 216-987-6000.
Spring classes begin Jan. 19, with additional academic sessions starting Feb. 1 for 14 weeks and March 15 for second eight weeks.
Those who can’t attend a Super Saturday event can visit tri-c.edu/livechat.