Cuyahoga Community College Eastern Campus will host “This Is Business. This Is Breakfast” to connect and engage business, industry and community leaders in quarterly events designed to provide opportunities for collaboration, problem-solving, networking and professional development, according to a news release.
The inaugural meeting will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at Corporate College East at 4400 Richmond Road in Warrensville Heights.
Keynote speaker Michael Baston, who is president of Tri-C, will discuss how educational institutions must develop deep structural partnerships with business and industry in order to serve as catalysts for economic mobility, workforce innovation and community vitality.
Tickets are $20. To register, visit bit.ly/3rHnzRB.
For more information, contact Denise Milhollan at denise.milhollan@tri-c.edu or 216-987-2384.