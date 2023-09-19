Registration is open for the Cuyahoga Community College’s Encore 55+ fall session.
The fall session offers both virtual and in-person options, with Encore On-the-Go starting Sept. 21. Classes will take place Thursdays and Fridays through Webex for the virtual sessions. Assistance is available for those unfamiliar with the platform and practice sessions are available for those who want to become familiar with Webex before their class. Admission is $30 per course.
Encore Campus Fridays, the in-person session, starts Sept. 22. Classes will take place at both the Eastern and Western campuses. Admission is $99 for up to six courses or $30 per course. Courses cover a variety of subjects, including art, exercise, entertainment, history, literature and religion.
Encore’s Neighborhood Scholars program is also offering in-person sessions this fall, with a schedule including tours of local houses of worship, Progressive Field and NASA Glenn’s Zero-Gravity Research Facility. Most programs are single-day programs starting at $15 per activity.
For more information, call 216-987-2274 or email encore@tri-c.edu. Registration and full course listings are at tri-c.edu/encore.