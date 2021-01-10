Cuyahoga Community College will host a virtual celebration for its 44th annual observance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 17. It is the longest running MLK observance in Cleveland.
The remembrance will feature musical performances as well as scholarship presentations and student speeches honoring the civil rights leader.
For more information and to register for the free event, visit tri-c.edu/MLK2021.
“Cuyahoga Community College understood early on the importance of honoring Dr. King’s dream of civil rights and racial harmony,” Tri-C President Alex Johnson said in a news release. “We come together in his memory to reflect on the power of collective action in fighting injustice.”
Musical selections during the prerecorded program will feature the Tri-C Vocal Arts Youth Choir, The Cleveland Orchestra’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Chorus, the Tri-C Orchestra and the Contemporary Youth Orchestra in residence at the college.