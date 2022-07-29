The Temple Museum of Jewish Art, Religion, and Culture new art exhibit “The Meaning Within The Letters/A Framework For Connection” – Paper Cuts by Nancy Schwartz-Katz opened July 28 and will run through Oct. 16.
Nancy Schwart-Katz’s 22 Hebrew letter portfolio explores the letters visually and tactilely through multi-layered paper cuts. Her interest in the 22 letters of the Hebrew alphabet has inspired many beautiful and meaningful pieces of art including The DNA of Language sculpture that is on view in The Temple Commons which transforms the area with glistening floating Hebrew letters, a news release said.
The exhibition’s public viewing hours are Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. Private viewing appointments can be made with museum director Sue Koletsky at skoletsky@ttti.org.