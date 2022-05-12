The Temple-Tifereth Israel will host a new family Shabbat program at 9 a.m. May 14 at The Temple at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. The service is tailored to families with children age infant through grade five.
The morning will start at 9 with a light breakfast and the service will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Wald Family Outdoor Chapel and Garden. The service will be led by Rabbi Yael Dadoun and feature prayer, music, stories and spirit.
All families in the community are welcome to attend and membership to The Temple is not required. The event is free but registration is requested at bit.ly/mayfamilyshabbat.