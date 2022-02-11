The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood will host the American Red Cross babysitting course from 12:30 to 6:15 p.m. Feb. 13 and Feb. 20 at 26000 Shaker Blvd.
The course teaches people age 11 and older babysitting skills, including appropriate care for infants and children, age-appropriate activities, how to handle certain types of behaviors and understanding what to do in an emergency. The course includes CPR/AED and first aid certification.
The cost for the course is $75 per participant and all participants must commit to both sessions. Proof of COVID vaccination is required.
For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/templebabysitting.