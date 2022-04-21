The Temple-Tifereth Israel will host a Yom Hashoah commemoration service at 6 p.m. April 22 at The Temple at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.
The service will also commemorate the Armenian genocide and The Temple will welcome the Rev. Father Hratch Sargsyan of St. Gregory of Narek Armenian Church in Richmond Heights to co-officiate the service.
This is the third time The Temple has welcomed the Armenian community for a special Shabbat service. The service will also include music appropriate for the occasion as those who perished in the Holocaust and Armenian Genocide are remembered, according to a news release. In addition, several Holocaust survivors will be present to light six candles representing the 6 million Jews who were killed in the Holocaust.