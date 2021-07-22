The Mistui Collective Ecology of Love Festival will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. July 24 at the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes at 2600 S. Park Blvd in Shaker Heights.
The event will include sessions, including “Torah Yoga with Marni Task,” “For the Love of the Elements: Song, Story and Spontaneous Blessings” with Kohenet Keshira haLev Fife, “Embodied Jewish Selfcare & Mindfulness” with Yoshi Silverstein, “Jewish Composting” with Zoe Apisdorf from Rust Belt Riders, or a self-guided nature walk.
The event will be followed by a communal “Seder of Love” with Kohenet Keshira and conclude with an early Havdallah.
Food and snacks will be available.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/Ecology-of-Love.