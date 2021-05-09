Rock the Park will return to Twinsburg on June 11.
Escape – The Journey Tribute band, will be the first of seven concerts at Perici Amphitheatre at Glenn Chamberlin Park. The lineup includes:
- June 11: Escape – The Journey Tribute band
- June 25: King’s Highway – Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
- July 3: Cleveland Pops Orchestra – Fireworks Night
- July 9: Trippin Billies – The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
- July 23: Wreking Crue – Motley Crue Tribute
- Aug. 13: Disco Inferno
- Aug. 20: Hollywood Nights – The Bob Seger Experience
Tickets are on sale at rocktheparkconcert.com.
“We’ve all been anxiously waiting for a return to live events and we’re very excited to offer fans the opportunity to see seven exceptional bands on our lineup,” Rock the Park director Jennifer Betenson said in a statement. “The 2019 season was a record-breaking year for us with multiple sold-out crowds and an all-time high in attendance. Tickets and capacity this year will initially be limited, but regardless of the procedures, you’ll get the live bands, food trucks, beer, wine and atmosphere that our fans love.”