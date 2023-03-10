University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital will host a Safe Sitter instructor-led class for students in grades six to eight to promote safe practices for baby sitting, being home alone or watching younger siblings from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 10 at Solon Community Center at 35000 Portz Parkway in Solon.
The class will feature games and role-playing exercises. Students will also be able to use mannequins to practice rescue skills like choking rescue and CPR.
There is a $50 class fee, and students are asked to bring a sack lunch. Both payment and registration must be submitted for a student to be enrolled. Deadline to RSVP is March 17.
For more information and to register, contact Rachel Farinelli at 216-983-1110 or email rachel.farinelli@uhhospitals.org.