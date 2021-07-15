University Hospitals Bedford and Richmond medical centers are holding a Stuff the Bus donation event through Aug. 9. UH will accept various items and donate them to kindergarten through second-grade classes.

UH is seeking the following items: backpacks (no wheels), boxes of facial tissues, 24-count boxes of crayons, rolls of paper towels, one-subject spiral notebooks, bottles of hand sanitizer, two-pocket folders, disinfecting wipes, pens, gallon- and quart-size zipper plastic bags, pre-sharpened No. 2 lead pencils, loose-leaf notebook paper, glue sticks, colored pencils and 3 x 5 index cards.

Items will be accepted at the main entrances of UH Bedford Medical Center at 44 Blaine Ave., and UH Richmond Medical Center at 27100 Chardon Road.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments