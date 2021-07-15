University Hospitals Bedford and Richmond medical centers are holding a Stuff the Bus donation event through Aug. 9. UH will accept various items and donate them to kindergarten through second-grade classes.
UH is seeking the following items: backpacks (no wheels), boxes of facial tissues, 24-count boxes of crayons, rolls of paper towels, one-subject spiral notebooks, bottles of hand sanitizer, two-pocket folders, disinfecting wipes, pens, gallon- and quart-size zipper plastic bags, pre-sharpened No. 2 lead pencils, loose-leaf notebook paper, glue sticks, colored pencils and 3 x 5 index cards.
Items will be accepted at the main entrances of UH Bedford Medical Center at 44 Blaine Ave., and UH Richmond Medical Center at 27100 Chardon Road.