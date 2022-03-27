Chef Jeremy Umansky from Larder Delicatessen & Bakery and Park Synagogue will hold a virtual program about Passover cooking, “Not Your Bubbe’s Pesach,” at 7:30 p.m. March 30.
Participants will receive the recipes before the cooking demo so they can follow along.
Proceeds will benefit the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry and Cleveland Chesed Center to help provide Passover food for people in need in the community.
Suggested donation for Park Synagogue members is $15 per person and $18 for nonmembers.
The program is sponsored by Park’s Neshama and Women’s Rosh Chodesh groups.
To register, visit bit.ly/35twoH7. Contact Ellen Petler with any questions at epetler@parksyn.org or at 216-371-2244, ext. 122.