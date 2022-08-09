The City Club of Cleveland’s luncheon forum, Caring for the Unhoused: Filling Gaps in the Continuum of Care, is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at 850 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. It will discuss the opportunities and gaps that exist in the continuum of behavioral health care amongst the regions’ unhoused.
Speakers include Billie Gilliam, clinical director of homeless services at YWCA of Greater Cleveland, Jennifer Harrison, director of behavioral health, housing and employment services at Frontline, and Chris Knestrick, executive director of the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3blfey9.