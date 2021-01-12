The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland has announced its next forum series.
Each forum is at 9:30 a.m. Sundays through April 11, and held on Zoom.
The first forum, on Jan. 17, will focus on “QAnon Conspiracies, Religion and Politics: What’s Happening?” Speakers will be Allan Georgia, director of religious education at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland, and Timothy Beal, professor or chair of the Case Western Reserve University department of religious studies. The pair will discuss QAnon and right wing religious cults and cults, and how religion can help us understand and deal with these ideas.
The forums can be accessed at bit.ly/UUCC2021SpringForums, using the Meeting ID: 934 5950 5314, and password: 264553.
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland is in Shaker Heights.