United Way of Greater Cleveland is accepting Requests for Ideas now until 5 p.m. June 16 from agencies across Greater Cleveland on how to best serve residents living in Cuyahoga and Geauga counties, according to a news release.
The RFI follows the opening of the first phase of its 2024-2025 Grantmaking Cycle now until 5 p.m. Sept. 6. United Way accepts one funding request per agency during each Grantmaking Cycle. A proposal may include a request for up to $250,000 in funding annually over a two-year cycle.
The United Way’s Community Investment team will also host an RFI Center for Excellence Informational Session over zoom at 9:30 a.m. on June 2 and a Q&A session on June 5 for all organizations interested in learning more about United Way’s Grantmaking process and timeline.
For more information, visit unitedwaycleveland.org.