The Walt and University Heights green team will host a sustainable gardening showcase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at Walter Stinson Community Park at 2301 Fenwick Road in University Heights.
The event will include information about sustainable home garden practices, a free giveaway of gardening books and seeds, and a sale of native plants. Rustbelt Riders, Meadow City Native Plant Nursery, the University Heights Branch of Heights Libraries, and Heights Tree People will also participate in the showcase. The Walter Stinson tree dedication ceremony will follow at 2 p.m.
Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan and poet laureate Siaara Freeman will speak at the event.