University Settlement will host its homecoming events from May 10 to May 14.
Each day will have a spirit week dress-up theme: May 10, pajama day; May 11, sports day; May 12, holiday day; May 13, color day; and May 14, school spirit day.
At 7 p.m. May 12, there will be a community dog walk hosted in partnership with Neighborhood Pets for the residents of Slavic Village. Residents can bring their dog and meet at the Washington Reservation Arborview Picnic Shelter. Water, leashes and other goodies will be available.
At 7 p.m. May 13, there will be a “Race, Class and the Beloved Community Forum.” The virtual panel of Cleveland leaders, community members and experts will discuss the dynamics of race and class, and how the Slavic Village community can be improved. Free tickets are available at bit.ly/3edDhwt. Access links will be sent upon registration.
At noon May 14, there will be a virtual luncheon with Jennifer Eberhardt, expert on race, bias and policing. Her book, “Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See” will be discussed at the event, as well as how racial biases have shaped and continue to shape our world. Tickets range from $30 to $75 for VIP. The $50 ticket option includes a copy of Eberhardt’s book and access to the event. The VIP ticket includes a copy of the book, access and a private question-and-answer session at 11 a.m.
To purchase tickets or to learn more, visit bit.ly/3edDhwt.