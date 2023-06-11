Ursuline College and the City of Pepper Pike will host the second annual Juneteenth Celebration, including a gallery opening, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17 on the college’s campus at 2550 Lander Road in Pepper Pike.
In addition to the opening of “Juneteenth: Freedom and Community Exhibition” at the Florence O’Donnell Wasmer Gallery at Ursuline College, the event will feature live entertainment, food, games and local vendors.
The gallery show, which is on display through Aug. 24, features the works of the African American Quilt and Doll Guild to create a visual dialogue recognizing the racial inequities and transformative cultural experiences in the world, according to a news release.
The gallery is open Tuesday through Thursday from noon until 4:30 p.m.
For more information on the celebration, contact Yolanda King, assistant dean of diversity, at yolanda.king@ursuline.edu or call 440-684-6085. For more information on the gallery, contact Anna Arnold, Wasmer Gallery director, at aarnold@ursuline.edu or 440-646-8121.