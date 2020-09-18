Ursuline College is looking for women artists to submit artwork to its Florence O’Donnell Wasmer Gallery to be considered for the exhibition, “The New Masters 2: Women Artists of Northeast Ohio,” which will be on view from Nov. 6 through Jan. 29, 2021.
Registration is required at bit.ly/31yqJuA, where the gallery is accepting submissions until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 23.
This exhibition of work in diverse artistic disciplines will intentionally showcase the creative excellence of emerging and professional women artists, 18 years and older, residing in the following counties: Cuyahoga, Ashland, Ashtabula, Columbiana, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Wayne.
Guest juror Mary Urbas, director and curator of The Gallery at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland, will select seven works for $2,800 in cash prizes.