Repair the World Cleveland, a collaborative of local organizations and community members, launched a vaccine network April 3 to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine in Northeast Ohio.
Created by the Cleveland Vaccine Volunteer Network and supported by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Hillel at Kent State, Cleveland Hillel and Serve the Moment, the group is partnering with the Cleveland Rapid Response Fund and recruiting volunteers to staff vaccine clinics and assist individuals requesting assistance.
According to a news release, the two main functions of CVVN are to recruit and match volunteers with those who need vaccine navigation assistance, and to enable any community member to request assistance throughout the vaccine process.
“While many Clevelanders signed up for vaccines as soon as they were made available, far more in our community need a hand navigating the tech-heavy process to actually land in a chair and receive a shot,” Talia Fleshler, co-project manager of CVVN and a Serve the Moment corps member with Repair the World Cleveland, said in the release.
“While attending city-wide forums on COVID-19 relief efforts and listening to community members assert the growing need to request assistance or a desire to volunteer, it became clear this kind of network could play a critical role,” Pete Saudek, project manager of CVVN and city coordinator with Repair the World Cleveland, said in the release. “Our commitment is to address equity gaps in partnership with the Greater Cleveland Rapid Response Fund.”
Other organizations are also invited to join the network and assist in outreach efforts. Volunteers can sign up at bit.ly/2RUaCoC and community members can request assistance with the vaccine process at bit.ly/3oksTYG.
To learn more about Repair the World’s Vaccine Appointment Network, visit act.werepair.org/vaccine.