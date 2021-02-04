Valley Art Center will host its “HotChocolate@Home – 50th Anniversary Celebration” virtual fundraiser throughout February.
A virtual celebration will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 5, hosted by Jan Jones and John Gadd, where attendees can enjoy chocolate cocktails, a valentine art project and the film premiere of “Art Finds A Way: Valley Art Center at 50.”
Tickets to the celebration should be purchased by 4 p.m. Feb. 5. Tickets will also be available throughout the month to watch the stream later.
Valley Art Center has also pledged $25,000 in matching funds in honor of the anniversary. All donations and purchases throughout February will be matched up to $25,000.
For more information, visit valleyartcenter.org/hotchocolate.
Valley Art Center is at 155 Bell St. in Chagrin Falls.