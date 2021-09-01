Values-in-Action Foundation will hold its “Celebration of Goodness” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Landerhaven, 6111 Landerhaven Drive in Mayfield Heights.
The Cleveland Clinic, The Cleveland Orchestra and India Pierce Lee of the Cleveland Foundation will receive the Sam Miller Goodness Award. The Cleveland Clinic will be represented by its CEO and president, Tom Mihaljevic. The Cleveland Orchestra will be represented by its CEO and president, Andre Gremillet; board president, Richard Smucker; and music director, Franz Welser-Möst. Marcia L. Fudge, secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will receive the Arnold R. Pinkey Award for Civic Leadership.
The event is free to attend. RSVPs are requested by Sept. 28 at viafdn.org/celebration-of-goodness, or contact Amanda Guarnieri at amanda@viafdn.org or 440-463-6205.