The 26th annual Values-in-Action awards “Values Matter” will be held at 7 p.m. May 5, with a VIP reception at 5:30.
This year’s honorees include: David Gilbert, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland, who will receive the Gordon E. Heffern Award for Values, Ethics & Community; Nicholas Bertram, president of The GIANT Company, who will receive the Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award; Rob Ruhlman and family, of Preformed Line Products, who will be presented with the Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award; Peter Georgescu, chairman emeritus, Young & Rubicam, who will be given the Rescuer of Humanity Award; Leon Bibb, broadcaster and WKYC reporter and commentator, who will receive the Alan R. Schonberg Community Rescuer Award; and Chuck Kyle, head football coach at St. Ignatius High School, who will receive the Close Caputo Educator of Humanity Award.
Paired with a small, in-person friends and family event to comply with all necessary and recommended social distancing requirements for honorees only, sponsors and guests will attend a virtual event.
Individual tickets start at $500, with sponsorship and VIP opportunities available.
For more information on virtual tickets, contact Amanda Guarnieri at amanda@viafdn.org or 440-463-6205.