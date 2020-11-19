Dr. Samantha Vinokor-Meinrath, associate director of adolescent initiatives for the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland, was selected for the Start program.
This MBA-level entrepreneurship fellowship was developed by Glean Network in partnership with Columbia Business School and Chaplaincy Innovation Lab. It prepares faith leaders to launch ventures to serve their constituents in light of the shifting American religious landscape.
Vinokor-Meinrath will be part of the program’s fifth cohort. She was a member of the Cleveland Jewish News 2020 class of 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe.