Interstate Jewish Speed Date will be held at 8 p.m. June 13.
The virtual speed dating event is open to all single Jews in the Upper Midwest. The event is intended to help Jews living in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin find a potential date within driving distance. The event is targeted toward individuals in their 20s through their 40s. The event is LGBTQ+ friendly.
The event is sponsored by TC Jewish Folk and ChiTribe. Registration costs $5 and financial assistance may be provided. Proceeds will benefit Challah for Hunger, a nonprofit which works to combat food insecurity across the Midwest.
To register, visit bit.ly/3yGOj6S.