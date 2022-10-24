Park Synagogue’s senior adult group will host a two-session virtual trip to Rome on Zoom with Micaela Pavoncello, the owner of Jewish Roma Walking Tours.
At 10 a.m. Oct. 27, Pavoncello will discuss the history of the Jewish community of Rome, from its beginnings in 161 BCE, through 22 centuries of Jewish life in the city, including ghetto times, World War II and life today. At 10 a.m. Nov. 3, she will walk through the ghetto and show its history, people, monuments, alleys and food. The programs are free and open to the community.
Pre-registration is required through parksynagogue.org. For questions, contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or at 216-371-2244, ext. 122.