Park Synagogue will hold a free, virtual guided tour of “Afterlives: Recovering the Lost Stories of Looted Art,” presented by the Jewish Museum in New York City at 1 p.m. Jan. 5 on Zoom.
The exhibition chronicles the layered stories of the objects that survived after being stolen by the Nazis during World War II and tells of their post-war rescue and afterlives in museums and private collections. Included in the exhibit are works by Bonnard, Cezanne, Chagall, Matisse, Picasso, Pissarro and others. Pieces of Judaica and books are on view, as well as rarely seen archival photos and documents that connect the objects to history.
Pre-registration is required by Jan. 3 to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit parksynagogue.org or contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122. The program is sponsored by the Park Senior adult group.