Charlotte Vogt will teach how catalysts, substances that accelerate chemical reactions, can change the way items are manufactured and recycled at 4 p.m. June 26 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Jack and Lilyan Mandel Building at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.
Vogt is a Technion-Israel Institute of Technology assistant professor who helped to launch its Center for Sustainable Processes and Catalysis and established the Vogt Laboratory of Catalysis for Fuels of the Future. She was recently named to the Forbes 30 under 30 list of the brightest young entrepreneurs in Europe, according to a news release.
COVID-19 proof of vaccination is required to attend.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3xk9VWU.