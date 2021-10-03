“Discuss Fighting For Voting Rights: Then And Now” will include a film and panel discussion about voting rights at 7 p.m. Oct. 7, hosted virtually.
The program is for the National Council of Jewish Women/CLE sponsored Chagrin Documentary Film Festival film “Training for Freedom.” The panel discussion will consider past and present threats to voting rights. The film examines college students’ preparation to participate in the Freedom Summer of 1964 in Mississippi where activists fought to end the discriminatory voting practices by registering African American citizens.
The panel includes Bryan Adamson, law professor at Case Western Reserve University, Jacqueline Johnson, film producer and university archivist at Miami University of Ohio, Diane Leatherberry, a participant in Freedom Summer (joined by her daughter, Wendy), and Jen Miller, executive director of League of Women’s Voters Ohio.
Attendees will be sent a link to watch the film prior to the discussion.
To register, visit bit.ly/3kIRx4V.