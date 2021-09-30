The Cleveland Walk to End Alzheimer’s will return to an in-person event Oct. 3 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, with more than a thousand attendees expected.
Participants can walk at the zoo or walk in their neighborhoods to support the cause, according to a news release.
The walk raises money for Alzheimer’s research and allows the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter to provide free care and support services to local families impacted by the fatal progressive brain disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think and plan, the release said. This year’s goal is to raise $440,000.
The Promise Garden Ceremony starts at 8:45 a.m. and the walk begins at 9. The layout will allow for physical distancing, and include hand sanitizer stations and contactless registration. Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding crowded outdoor settings, the association asks that all walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available on-site.
“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the Alzheimer’s Association’s biggest fundraiser, and it’s exciting that this year we can all come together again,” Lindsay Walker, executive director of the Cleveland Area Chapter, said in the release. “This year’s event is going to be bigger and better.”
In the five-county area the Cleveland Chapter serves, there are 50,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and 160,000 caregivers.
Participants can register for the walk at alz.org/walk and this year are encouraged to register in advance. The zoo is at 3900 Wildlife Way in Cleveland.