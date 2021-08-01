Kristin Warzocha, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, will speak about “Addressing Hunger Today & Tomorrow” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 on Zoom in a program presented by Park Synagogue.
Warzocha will discuss the ongoing problem of food insecurity and hunger in the area, made even worse by the pandemic, how the food bank has implemented new programs to handle the current and future increased needs in the community, and how groups and individuals can volunteer to help fulfill the mission of this vital community resource.
The program is free and open to the community. Registration must be completed by Aug. 2.
To register, visit parksynagogue.org or contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.