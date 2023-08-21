Washington Post award-winning journalist Laura Meckler will speak about her new book, “Dream Town: Shaker Heights and the Quest for Racial Equity,” at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 25 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple at 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood.
Meckler grew up in Shaker Heights and authored the book, which explores the ideals and realities of racial integration.
For the Washington Post, Meckler covers national education policy and politics, and previously reported on the White House, immigration and healthcare for The Wall Street Journal, and health and social policy for The Associated Press, according to a news releease. She has been honored with the Nieman Fellowship and the Livingston Award for National Reporting, and was on the team that won the George Polk Award for Justice Reporting.
The Shabbat service will be held in the Hilda Bogomolny Faigin Activity Center and will be livestreamed. To view the livestream, visit fairmounttemple.org and click on livestream.